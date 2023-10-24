ROCK REPORT 10/24/2023…. Blink-182…. We Came As Romans…. Papa Roach…

Source: YouTube

Blink-182 will be heading back out on the road next summer, with a stadium and arena tour through North America. The band will be out promoting their new album “One More Time” that dropped on the 20th with a 30-city trek, including a stop at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on August 7th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

We Came As Romans were forced to cancel their show on Sunday Night in Rhode Island. According to a post the band shared on social media, during one of the earlier sets in the evening, multiple attendees were wrongfully and aggressively dragged out of the venue by some irate security. The band’s crew tried to address the issue immediately, leading to security getting even more aggressive by spitting on them as well as the band’s gear, leading to the cancelation of the show. I’m thinking some anger management classes might be be the way to go here.

And finally, Papa Roach have released a new video for their song “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” taken from their latest album “Ego Trip.” The single has some pretty serious lyrical content regarding suicide prevention. The new video that you can check out over at 95 WIIL Rock.com will benefit the ‘American Foundation For Suicide Prevention,’