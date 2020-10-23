Rock Report 10/23/2020

Smashing Pumpkins had a lot of big plans for the 25th anniversary of their ’95 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. First they were going to go on a world tour however that got put off till next year due to Covid. Second they have a sequel album in the works for 2021 as well. There is also a live anniversary Q & A with lead singer Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain today. And lastly they teamed up with a streetwear brand to release Mellon Collie inspired clothing. —FULL STORY—
Foo Fighters were planning a tour to all the small venues they played in on their first U.S. Tour which obviously got shot down by covid. Now they have dug up some recordings of live radio performances from the same time frame. They released the 4 song EP, called Live on The Radio 1996 exclusively on Amazon Music. —LIVE ON THE RADIO—
Bring Me The Horizon dropped a new song yesterday called Teardrops. You can pick it up via digital download now. It’s yet another release from their Post Human: Survival Horror EP that is due out October 30th. —TEARDROPS VIDEO—