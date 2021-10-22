Rock Report 10/22/21

Ozzy Osbourne has played with some of the greatest guitarists in the history of rock and metal and his recent revelation that Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck would all be making appearances on his upcoming album certainly piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now longtime Ozzy Osbourne collaborator Zakk Wylde has revealed more insights on how things will play out.
Wylde has a reputation for his playing and taking the lead on guitar in Osbourne’s touring band, but during a chat with Music Radar he revealed that he’ll slide over to rhythm guitar in order to support some of his idols playing on the record.
Wolfgang Van Halen sprained his ankle while exiting the tour bus yesterday (Oct. 20) and was outfitted with a boot cast as the injury mends. The Mammoth WVH club shows remain unaffected, however, and the rocker took the stage and was “Dave Grohl-ing it” in Huntsville, Alabama at the Mars Music Hall.
Always good with providing fans updates through social media, whether it’s about how he’s not going to be playing any Van Halen material live or this most recent mishap, the 30-year-old shared the message, “[I] ate shit walking off the bus this morning and sprained the FUCK outta my ankle. Now I gotta rock this boot for 4-6 weeks. Looks like this boot’s gonna get some show experience. We’ll seeya [sic] tonight, Huntsville.”
Ever wanted to wear Black Sabbath shoes?
Skate shoemaker DC Shoes will grant that wish this Halloween with an official DC x Black Sabbath line of footwear and apparel based on the art for their classic 1971 album, Master of Reality.
The doomy-looking range of sneakers, slip-ons and tops arrives on Oct. 31. A Black Sabbath tribute album called Shadow of Reality will accompany the release — it features rockers such as Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, in addition to contributions from pro skaters like Danny Way and Evan Smith.