Rock Report 10/22/2020

Recently added to the long list of reasons to hope for the pandemic to end is the fact that Ghost won’t release their new album until they are able to tour to support it. In a recent interview Tobias Forge said that the album would be done in March of 2021 however, “We won’t release an album until we know that we are actually going on tour, The album release will coincide with the start of a tour.” —FULL STORY—
Sevendust just released a new song from their upcoming album Blood and Stone. The new tune is called Dying to Live and is available via digital outlets now. However, you can pick up the entire Blood & Stone album this Friday and even watch the live stream concert that is set to celebrate the release of the new album. —NEW VIDEO— —SOURCE ARTICLE—
With the passing of Eddie Van Halen recently there was a great outpouring of love and tributes for the iconic guitarist. His hometown of Pasadena California is planning the ultimate tribute to him by possibly erecting a memorial to him. The Pasadena City Council will discuss the possibility of a Van Halen Memorial on Monday. This follows on the heels of a gofundme aimed at getting an alley in Pasadena named after Van Halen. —VAN HELEN WAY?—