Rock Report 10/21/22 – GWAR, OTTTO, and Shinedown !

GWAR have now released a music video for “The Cutter,” featuring Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale. It’s a classic campy horror vibe with as much gore you see at an entire GWAR show and, if you look closely enough, you might recognize the faces of a few of those characters in the video… perhaps you’ve seen them in that new documentary, ‘This Is GWAR’.

OTTTO continue to work toward a spring 2023 album, but they’ve got some live dates and a special Record Store Day release to hold you over until then. The group, which features bassist Tye Trujillo, who’s dad Robert happens to be in Metallica, is also serving up a taste of their live prowess dropping the new song “My Pain” the other day.

Shinedown have maintained one of the heaviest touring schedules of 2022, but the band is about to scale back on part of their touring schedule, canceling their upcoming November and December shows in Europe, but still being able to fulfill their dates in the U.K. The band reveals that the “economic and logistical side of touring currently in Europe” led to the decision to bow out of the dates, but also stating that they had plans to eventually return.