Rock Report 10/20/22 – Staind, Iron Maiden and KISS !

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis will be hitting the road solo in early 2023. Lewis, when he has been reuniting with Staind in recent years, has continued to build his solo career in country, and these days will allow him to show the more melodic, songwriter side as he’s planning on playing an acoustic tour. The “American Patriot Acoustic Tour” kicks off Jan. 20 in Las Vegas as the Orleans Casino, and Lewis has most of his weekends spoken for in the first half of 2023, with dates booked all the way into July.

Iron Maiden continue to welcome some of rock’s biggest names into their video game world, with Avenged Sevenfold being the latest to take part in a Legacy of the Beast in-game collaboration. In fact, a trio of deathbats chosen by the band’s Deathbats Club will now wreak havoc within the carnival backdrop of Maiden’s gameplay. The deathbats were introduced recently and are now able to play within the mobile game.

KISS have just unveiled the latest addition to their signature spirit line with a new “Navy Strength” bottle of their signature Cold Gin, which is out now and will also be available on this year’s KISS Kruise. It carries an ABV of 57 percent and comes in a stylish new bottle.