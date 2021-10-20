Rock Report 10/20/21

We’re just a couple of weeks out from the 36th annual induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more details are coming into focus. The Rock Hall has just revealed several of the people who will be offering inductee speeches for this year’s entrants as well as several guest performers. Among them is Sir Paul McCartney, who will be providing the induction speech for the Foo Fighters.
McCartney and Dave Grohl have a long history. Grohl once performed as part of the Backbeat band for the Beatles centric movie of the same name and also took part in a Grammys Beatles tribute. He and McCartney also teamed up on the Sound City soundtrack for the song “Cut Me Some Slack,” with fans dubbing the pairing “Sirvana” as it featured Grohl’s living Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear as well.
Francis Stueber, KISS frontman Paul Stanley’s longtime guitar tech, has died of COVID-19 at 52 years old. KISS stated in a social media post earlier this year that their entire crew was vaccinated.
Stueber worked on every KISS and Paul Stanley solo tour since 2002. He also appeared on an episode of Gene Simmons Family Jewels, taking the stage with KISS to perform for the troops. The tech also worked behind the scenes for acts such as Heart and the Offspring.
Some filmmakers are incredibly secretive about their projects. They will go to any length to hide their actors, sets, costumes, and plots from the public until they’re ready to properly reveal them in trailers or posters.
And then there’s Rob Zombie.
For the past few months, Zombie has been in Hungary, working on his film adaptation of The Munsters, the popular 1960s sitcom about a family of lovable monsters. And over that time, he’s provided his 2.2 million Instagram followers constant updates about the status of the project: Makeup tests, pictures of the construction of the new Munsters house. Today he shared the first official photo of the cast in front of the house.