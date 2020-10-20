Rock Report 10/20/2020

Five Finger Death Punch are catching some flak for some imagery in their new video for the somg Living The Dream. In the video it depicts an authority figure wearing a pin that says exempt handing a mask to a person that once they put the mask on wears a pin saying compliant. The compliant pin also features the hammer and sickle often associated with communism. Zoltan Bathory, guitarist for Five Finger, came to the videos aid in a Facebook post saying that the video isn’t an anit-mask message but a look at hypocrisy on the highest level. —DEFENSE OF A VIDEO—
Fever 333 released a new song yesterday called Bite Back. The song will appear on their forthcoming EP Wrong Generation. You can get the new single now via digital outlets. The new EP will be out on October 23rrd, the same day Fever 333 launches their global live stream tour.
Kurt Cobain memorabilia usually fetches a decent price on the auction market. Coming up on the block in December is the guitar that Cobain smashed while on Nirvana's final tour in 1994. Also, included in the lot will be two guitars owned by late Van Halen guitarist, Eddie Van Halen. For more info go to Juliens Auctions dot com