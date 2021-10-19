Rock Report 10/19/21

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Down to Earth by releasing three rare tracks on a special edition version.
Down to Earth was originally released on October 16, 2001, and features musicians such as Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo and Mike Bordin. Iit has songs such as “Facing Hell” and “Gets Me Through.”
The album was Ozzy’s eighth solo effort. In the United States, it went gold in 2001, then platinum in 2003. Down to Earth also reached No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200.
Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was injured when he fell off stage on Friday (Oct. 15) during his solo performance at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. According to the performer’s band, he broke ribs in the fall.
Metal Sludge broke the news of the onstage accident, sharing fan-captured footage on Twitter. The gig was reportedly going fine until Neil took a misstep during a performance of Motley Crue’s “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” and tumbled 4 feet into the cement, according to Blabbermouth and TMZ. Transported to the hospital, his band continued the show without him, guitarist Jeff Blando taking lead vocals.
Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed that he’s been treated for cancer and is now in remission. According to the Metal God, he was diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer during the spring of 2020, and once again earlier this year.
The revelation came up during an interview with Heavy Consequence in which he stated, “I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that’s in remission now, thank God. That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as time sequence of events. I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most.”