Rock Report 10/18/22 – Kid Rock, 5 Finger Death Punch, and Ivan Moody !

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, the Nashville, Tennessee, bar and restaurant owned by its namesake singer, Kid Rock, now has its own NASCAR stock car. Driver Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 debuted the Kid Rock-sponsored look on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the South Point 400, a race in NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs.

Five Finger Death Punch were forced to cut their Oct. 15 show in Salt Lake City, Utah short after a drunk driver struck a transformer near the USANA Amphitheatre, which resulted in a power outage in the neighboring area. It was the very last night of the band’s headlining U.S. tour in support of their latest album, AfterLife, which was released in August earlier this year. They were joined by special guests Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods on a run that lasted nearly two months and, unfortunately, it ended on a bit of a bum note.

Ivan Moody had a shocking announcement for the crowd in attendance at Five Finger Death Punch’s show in Denver Friday night, Oct. 14: He’s “retiring from heavy metal.” Though not imminent, Moody said this will be his last year to be the frontman of FFDP, after making one more album with the band. Moody, who hails from Denver, appeared with two of his kids on stage to deliver his speech,