Rock Report 10/18/21

Congratulations to Dave Grohl, who is now officially a best-selling author. The Foo Fighters / Nirvana legend’s first book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, has hit No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.
Grohl embarked on a huge press tour to promote The Storyteller, which serves as a memoir covering well over 30 years of his life in rock ‘n’ roll. The book has been a critical success, receiving positive reviews from the press while holding a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating from fans on Amazon.
Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting back into gear with a world tour scheduled for next year and a new album — their first with returning guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium — that should emerge around the same time, Rolling Stone reported.
That’s the skinny the magazine got from Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith in an interview on Wednesday (Oct. 13). Smith, who’s been working with the group on new material since shortly after Frusciante rejoined in 2019, says the album is “almost done.”
Travis Haley, formerly known as Lexxi Foxx in Steel Panther, has commented on his recent departure from the band in a new interview. Haley says he hadn’t spoken with guitarist Satchel or drummer Stix Zadinia since leaving, adding “there’s still some sore spots.”
Anyone who has been in a band will tell you it’s essentially a marriage to multiple people, only there’s no sex and you’re trapped on a smelly bus together for months at a time. Haley lasted in Steel Panther for an incredible 21 years, taking the ride from Sunset Strip cover band to one of the most beloved original metal artists of the past decade. The bassist is now a member of Hollywood Gods N’ Monsters.