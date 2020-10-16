Rock Report 10/16/2020

As if 2020 isn’t weird enough now Tommy Lee and Ted Nugent are feuding. The two have been going back and forth on twitter recently. Nugent started it in a recent interview by calling Lee a “convicted felon domestic violence heroin addict” to which Lee responded “Ted Nugent? ….Is that guy even still alive? I thought he shot himself like 20 yrs ago.” Not sure where it will go from here but at least it takes the mind off more important things. —BACK AND FORTH—
Black Stone Cherry are getting set for the release of their new album called The Human Condition. The album drops on October 30th. To celebrate the event Black Stone Cherry has a live stream event planned for the same day. To get tickets go to Black Stone Cherry dot com. —TICKETS FOR THE LIVE STREAM—
Alice In Chains’ 1990 debut album Facelift is getting the 30 year rerelease treatment. There will be the deluxe version reissue with two picture disc LP’s, a poster, a laminate, and a whole host of other tchotchkes. That version will drop on January 29th 2021. The plain old reissue remastered on two black LP’s will be available November 13th. Both are available to pre-order on Alice In Chains web store. —FULL STORY— —AIC WEB STORE—