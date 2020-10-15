Rock Report 10/15/2020

The Foo Fighters have released information about their set this weekend for the #SOSFest supporting the National Independent Venue Association. It will be a live acoustic set from the Troubadour club in L.A. #SOSFest is a virtual event this weekend, Friday thru Sunday and the Foo’s performance will be on Saturday. The event will be broadcast on NIVA’s YouTube channel, other artists performing include Rise Against, Dave Matthews, and more. —FULL STORY— —N.I.V.A. YouTube—
The Struts new album Strange Days sees them collaborating with Tom Morello, Joe Elliott, Phil Collen and more. When asked in a recent interview if they were going to collaborate with the Foo Fighters on something, The Struts lead singer Luke Spiller said “Well…that’s for a later date, this is The Struts: we always have something more up our sleeves!” Strange Days comes out tomorrow. —COLLABORATION TEASE—
Five Finger Death Punch have shaken up their lineup with the leaving of long time guitarist Jason Hook and Andy James filling that space. James was the guitarist that covered for Hook last year when he was out with gallbladder surgery. —HOOK OUT, JAMES IN—
