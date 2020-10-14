Rock Report 10/14/2020

Last year Metallica launched the inaugural Helping Hands acoustic benefit concert to help raise money for their All Within My Hands charity organization. This year the 2nd Annual Helping Hands concert will be virtual. The event will stream online on November 14th and will also feature an auction which the details for will be announced in the near future. —STORY— —CHARITY SHOW LINK—
Tomorrow night you can see the Foo Fighters perform live on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The show will start at 10:35pm and the Foo Fighters are the musical guest. One of the topics Dave Grohl and company are sure to mention is the #SOSFest that happens virtually this weekend and is an effort to help struggling independent music venues.
Puscifer are doing a live stream concert to celebrate the release of their new album. The new album is called Existential Reckoning and is due out on October 30th which is the same day as the live stream event. Go to PusciferLive dot com for ticket info.