Rock Report 10/13/22 – Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fozzy !
The accolades keep on coming for Slipknot and their latest album The End, So Far. The masked metalheads have now claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart for the second time, thanks to the new release. Billboard reported that Slipknot are at the top of the chart for the week of Oct. 15, which is the second time they’ve done so after We Are Not Your Kind propelled them to No. 1 in August of 2019.
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS played “Eddie”, a song inspired by legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, live for the first time this past Sunday (October 9) at Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas. Video of the performance is available online. “Eddie” is taken from RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS’ upcoming second album of 2022, “Return Of The Dream Canteen”, which will arrive on October 14th.