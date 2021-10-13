Rock Report 10/13/21

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and council members Tyrone Hampton, Andy Wilson, Gene Masuda and Felicia Williams watched as a plaque was presented near the city Convention Center, which is next to the Civic Auditorium, where VAN HALEN played a number of times between 1975 and 1978.
Gene Simmons narrowly avoided a fall during the opening song of KISS‘s concert last night (Saturday, October 9) in Tampa, Florida.
The show opened with “Detroit Rock City”, with each of the bandmembers lowered to the stage by hydraulic platforms, decked out in their signature silver- and crystal-studded garb and iconic face paint. As the pods on which Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer were standing were lowered to the stage, Simmons‘ platform suddenly tilted to one side, nearly throwing him off balance. Fortunately, Gene‘s pod was eventually was lowered far enough for him to be able to step off without incident.
Frank Sidoris, who plays rhythm guitar for SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS and MAMMOTH WVH, and his wife, Alexandria, were involved in a serious car accident on Saturday (October 9) en route to Los Angeles, resulting in a fracture of her L1 vertebrae and a small fracture in her right ring finger.
Sidoris described the scary crash in a post on his Instagram. He wrote: “A small pickup truck was towing a van of illegal weight on a single axle trailer without brake lights or turn signals in the middle lane of the 15 South just before Baker, CA. The driver hit his brakes on a downhill causing the weight of the van and trailer to push the pickup directly in front of us, making him completely perpendicular to the left lane we were in giving us nowhere to go except the desert median. We clipped the front of his pickup truck which sent us airborne over a drainage ditch, crashing head-on in to the other side.”