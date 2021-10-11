Rock Report 10/11/21

Ever go to a concert and get an America’s Funniest Home Videos moment? During Alice Cooper’s Thursday (Oct. 7) show in Charlotte, a blooper reel moment occurred right off the bat as the theatrical frontman slammed his cane down on the stage during show opener “Feed My Frankenstein,” only for it to break in two with the newly fragmented part ricocheting the opposite direction and plunking guitarist Nita Strauss across her head as she played.
Luckily the incident didn’t cause any harm, but was quite the site to see as a couple of fan-shot videos of the flying cane fragment have turned up online. Strauss and Cooper seemed to take the moment in stride and with a sense of humor, posing for a photo after the show for Strauss’ Instagram and showing the video footage.
Ice Nine Kills have released their fourth and final single, “Funeral Derangements” from the upcoming album The Silverscream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood. The new album is due out Oct. 15 via Fearless Records.
The track is inspired by the Stephen King classic, “Pet Sematary.” The dark and theatrical music video features many horror icons, including Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), a cameo from Mike Hughes from the original 1989 Pet Sematary, and James A. Janisse and Chelsea Rebecca, the creators of the Dead Meat James “Kill Count” Youtube series. Badflower’s Josh Katz also makes an appearance in the visual.
While some touring has come back in 2021 after the 2020 pandemic, Motley Crue decided to once again push their massive stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett until 2022. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment (as seen below), bassist Nikki Sixx says that given all the factors involved, he feels it was the right decision.
“We thought we were gonna tour this year,” explained Sixx. “Then the delta variant came. And some of my friends went out and did it, and some have had no problems, some have had big problems.”