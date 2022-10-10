Rock Report 10/10/22 – Metallica, Dave Mustaine, and The Cure!

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett was part of Journey’s set at The Ohana Fest in Hawaii Thursday night (Oct. 6) as the guitarist made a surprise appearance, joining the classic rockers onstage for a two-song showdown that featured a fan favorite from each band. Hammett, who has a home in Hawaii and is often surfing on the coastal waters, was dressed for the occasion in a skull-printed Hawaiian shirt.

Dave Mustaine has been promoted. In jiu-jitsu that is. The Megadeth leader has been actively involved in the Brazilian-style martial arts for some years now, climbing up the ladder of colored belts awarded to practitioners once they reach certain levels of accomplishment.

At their tour kickoff in Latvia yesterday (Oct. 6), The Cure debuted a pair of brand new songs — “Alone” and “Endsong” — and it’s their first new music since releasing 4:13 Dream in 2008. Earlier this year, frontman Robert Smith confirmed the title of the group’s forthcoming record to be Songs of a Lost World and it was initially suggested that the record would be out by the start of their European tour in October.