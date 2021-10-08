Rock Report 10/08/21

The pandemic disrupted a lot of touring plans, including Metallica’s proposed tour of South America that was scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020. But while trying to offset the financial loss, the band ran into coverage issues with Lloyd’s of London and that led to a legal dispute, one that is now being allowed to proceed after a California judge’s ruling.
According to Business Insurance, a Los Angeles state court has refused to dismiss the pandemic-related cancellation litigation filed by Metallica despite there being a virus exclusion in the coverage. The California Superior Court ruled that the lawsuit could not be dismissed at this preliminary stage because a “proximate cause” had not been established at to what caused the loss involved.
After completing the September leg of their U.S. tour, hard rock veterans Chevelle have made the difficult decision to nix their November run, citing “changing circumstances beyond our control.” Instead, they will now turn their focus toward writing new music.
The upcoming set of tour dates were mostly concentrated along the eastern section of the country after the first batch of dates took Chevelle through the heartland, but those 13 scheduled stops have been put on hold without indication of whether these shows were postponed or canceled outright.
If you were wondering where Suicidal Tendencies went on Instagram, you probably weren’t the only one. The band just revealed their Instagram account was locked over the last three weeks, leaving them without access to the platform because of their band name.
“So as a lot of you already noticed, our Instagram account was down for the last 3 weeks. Long story, this had nothing to do with “us”, but everything to do with our name,” wrote the band in a new post yesterday (Oct. 6). “This isn’t the first time we’ve been flagged,” the long-running crossover group explained, “but hopefully it will be the last. We’ll go into that more later, but right now we want to focus on the positive and give our beST to you all and say thanks for always STanding with us!”