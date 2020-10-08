Rock Report 10/08/2020

The outpouring of love and respect for the recently departed Eddie Van Halen keeps pouring in. Metallica, Ozzy, Jimmy page and a whole lot more have all taken to social media to express themselves. Social media is filled with stories, tributes, and well wishes for the family. Eddie Van Halen battled throat cancer for more than a decade and finally succumbed to the disease Tuesday in a hospital in Santa Monica. —OUTPOURING OF LOVE—
AC/DC announced yesterday that their new album Power Up will be out on Friday November 13th. The 12 track album is a tribute to late guitarist Malcolm Young who passed away in 2017. You can preorder the album as a cd, limited edition vinyl, or deluxe box set now. —AC/DC DETAILS—
Seether’s first single from their new album Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum has just hit number 1 on the mainstream rock charts. Dangerous is a scathing review of social media by Seether frontman Shaun Morgan whom isn’t on any of the platforms himself. In a recent interview he talked about it saying “It’s in some ways an atrocity that things like this exist and that we’ve embraced it with such enthusiasm.” —SOCIAL DISDAIN—