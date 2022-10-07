Rock Report 10/07/22 – Sevendust, Nickelback, and Korn !

It’s been quite the love fest for Sevendust after Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger praised the band’s live performances. During a recent interview, Chad named Sevendust as the band he never wants to follow onstage. Kroeger’s words had already reached Witherspoon when he was interviewed at Louder Than Life. – His thoughts? He loves it! Lajon and Chad are good friends and the Sevendust singer would love to tour with them.

Speaking of Nickelback, much like they did when releasing the massive hit “Photograph,” Nickelback have pumped up the nostalgia on their latest single, “Those Days.” The track, which is taken off the rock powerhouse’s forthcoming album, Get Rollin’, follows the ultra heavy “San Quentin” and, stylistically, changes things up quite a bit. It’s got kind of a country vibe to it.