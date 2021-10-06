Rock Report 10-06-21

Other than autobiographies by some of the members, there aren’t many books written about the band Korn — until now. Korn: Every Album, Every Song is coming to bookstores soon.
Written by Matt Karpe, the book explores Korn’s song catalog, starting with their 1993 demo Neidermayer’s Mind through their most recent release, 2019’s The Nothing. Karpe delves into the stories behind the band’s many songs and their lyrics throughout the work, even touching on B-sides and unreleased tracks as well.
Korn: Every Album, Every Song will be available in the U.K. on Nov. 25 through Sonic Bond Publishing, and then the rest of the world on Jan. 28, 2022. You can pre-order your copy from Amazon for $22.
Punk legend and spoken-word artist Henry Rollins has announced a lengthy 2022 tour. The former Black Flag / Rollins Band musician will perform a new one-man show throughout the spring.
Even more prolific as a spoken word artist than a punk musician, Rollins’ new show will “faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months,” a statement announcing the shows reads. “It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell.”