ROCK REPORT 10/06/2023…. Blink-182…. Papa Roach…. Fleetwood Mac….

Blink-182 have put out a video for the track “Dance With Me” taken from the bands forthcoming album “One More Time” which is set to be released on October 20th. The video features the band dressed up like the Ramones, wearing leather jackets and wigs.

Papa Roach had a special guest in the crowd during their show in Tennessee last Tuesday. The band shared a photo of themselves on their instagram account chilling with country star Carrie Underwood. Mrs. Underwood made it a point to let Jacoby and the crew know how much she loved the band’s first album back in high school. I’m wondering what she thought of the other ten Papa put out!

And finally, Stevie Nicks recently revealed that she sees no reason for Fleetwood Mac to continue after the passing of keyboardist and co-vocalist Christine McVie. The band hasn’t hit the stage since the passing of McVie last year.