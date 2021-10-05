Rock Report 10-05-21

The necklaces and bracelets in the collection were hand-crafted by Strung out of strings that the rocker has actually played and donated to the company, and each come with a signed authenticity card as confirmation. A portion of the proceeds from the line will go toward the non-profit organization MusiCares.
Today’s the big day for Asking Alexandria as their latest album, See What’s on the Inside, arrives. But to accentuate the release day excitement, the band also has a new video, serving up a clip for “Never Gonna Learn” off the album.
The band takes the idea of “whistle while you work” and puts it to good use, as Danny Worsnop shows off another skill during the performance of the catchy track. The video itself is more of a performance piece, shot in a Nashville rehearsal space earlier this month as the band prepared for their fall tour.
The year was 2001 and Incubus all moved into an ocean-adjacent home in Malibu to work on their Make Yourself follow-up album, which was named Morning View after the street it was located on. Now, 20 years later, well after the record became a big success for the band, Incubus will return to their onetime digs for a special livestreamed performance celebrating the album.
The band has announced a special Oct. 23 livestream, 20 years to the day from the album’s initial release, where they’ll head back to the residence for the first time in 20 years to perform the Morning View album in its entirety.