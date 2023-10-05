ROCK REPORT 10/05/2023….. Jack Black….Megadeth…. Zakk Sabbath….

Source: YouTube

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello just threw one hell of a party for his mother’s 100th birthday. Among the guests were his bandmates, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Ferrell, and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, but the highlight of the party was Jack Black performing Ozzy’s Mr. Crowley wit Morello’s son Roman on guitar.

Megadeth recently did a show in Bloomington, cutting their song “Symphony of Destruction” short after Dave Mustaine witnessed four security guards punching a guy in the crowd. Mustaine wasn’t too happy with the situation and made sure the four guys were escorted out of the venue before they continued the show.

And finally, Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band featuring Zakk Wylde will embark on the “Tour Forever/Forever Tour” in December. You can see them live on the 30th of December when they hit the Concord Music Hall in Chicago.