Rock Report 10/05/2020

Another layer has been added to the Dave Grohl Nandi Bushell drum battle. You may recall the 10 year old drum prodigy challenging the Foo Fighters frontman to a drum battle. They have been trading video challenges back and forth for a couple of months now and until last Thursday it was up to Bushell to respond to Grohls original song challenge. And respond she did. You can see the whole video on YouTube now.
Corey Taylors new solo album CMFT dropped on Friday. He also released a cover of Motorhead's iconic tune Ace of Spades to entice people to pick up the album. And while he was at it on Friday he did a live stream event that was recorded at the Forum in Los Angeles.
Smith & Myers premired the video for their cover of Billy Elish's bad guy. You can check the video out on Youtube NOW. Smith & Myers will also be playing a LIVE show to celebrate the release of their new album Smith & Myers Volume 1 this Friday night at Lakeshore Drive-In in Chicago. Go to the concerts page at 95 wiil rock dot com for tickets.