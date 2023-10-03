ROCK REPORT 10/03/203….. New Years Day…. Josey Scott…. Ministry…..

Source: YouTube

New Years Day have released a new track titled “Vamprye” that you can check out over at 95 WIIL Rock .com. It’s a ferious and haunting track just in time for October and serves as a follow-up to last years “Hurts Like Hell. New Years Day will be hitting the Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee on Thursday. November 9th opening up for Avatar, Ice Nine Kills, and In This Moment.

Original Saliva singer Josey Scott is currently writing some new material for a new studio album. According to Scott, the upcoming LP will see him shifting gears a bit and going back to his Memphis roots. That’s right! Being that he grew up on country, gospel, and rock. He is about to try someting new.

And finally, Ministry are about to release a new album in March titled ” Hopiumforthemasses” with a tour to follow. They will be hitting the Aragon Ballroom on March 14th in Chicago on March 14th.