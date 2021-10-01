Rock Report 10-01-21

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, who has kept fans updated through his recent cancer battle and treatment, has revealed via his Instagram that he’s now “cancer free.”
In a message posted by Hoppus Wednesday (Sept. 29), the musician wrote, “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”
Another planned tour for 2021 is now being moved to 2022. This time, it’s the Drowning Pool, Ill Nino, (hed) p.e. and Evolution Empire run that was scheduled to kick off this week that will now be moving into the new year.
Tour headliners Drowning Pool posted a message on their social media revealing the news, also explaining that rescheduled dates will likely take place in March and April of next year.
The full statement, which was presented about all the participating bands on the “Brothers in Arms” tour, is on their FB pages.
After first unveiling Papa Emeritus IV as their next singer in early 2020, ushering in the latest era of the band, Ghost have finally delivered on long-promised new material with the new song “Hunter’s Moon,” which is featured on the Halloween Kills movie soundtrack.
This latest single has arrived just hours after Ghost announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with Volbeat, which is set to kick off on Jan. 25 with special guest Twin Temple as the opening act. It’s the first new material from the ghastly Swedish outfit spearheaded by mastermind Tobias Forge since 2019’s retro-rocking, two-track Seven Inches of Satanic Panic EP, and “SONG TITLE” description of music…