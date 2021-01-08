Rock Report 1/8/2021

Morgan Rose the drummer for Sevendust rarely sees the crowd so you would think that doing a live stream show where there is no crowd would be easier on him. However in a recent interview Rose revealed that is not the case. Of their first live stream event Rose said “I don’t really see the people that much when we’re playing live anymore either, but the response and the sound of it — that’s the drug. That feeling of ‘that’s fulfillment.’ That’s the sound of you just pleased somebody. So that’s what I get out of it. So to not have that, it was, like, ‘Damn.’” Sevendust are set to play their second live stream show tonight where they will play their Animosity record in it’s entirety. —SOURCE STORY— —SEVENDUST TICKET LINK—
Fever 333 just released a new video for their song Last Time which is from their new ep Wrong Generation. You can see the video for Last Time now on youtube. The EP Wrong Generation that dropped last October is available on Fever 333’s website. —LAST TIME VIDEO—
Today is the day we get new Chevelle. They are dropping a song called Self Destructor today and there is a new album that will be coming out sometime this year. This will be the first new music from Chevelle since bassist Dean Bernardini left the band in 2019. —FULL STORY—
