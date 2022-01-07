Rock Report 1/7/22

The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony has officially been postponed indefinitely due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which has largely been driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
This year’s event was set to be held on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with host Trevor Noah of The Daily Show fame, but now the Recording Academy and television partner CBS have released a joint statement explaining that the annual ceremony had been postponed over concerns for the health and safety of everyone involved.
Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has plans to reconvene with songwriting partner Roy Z. later this year in an effort to continue work on the long-awaited follow-up to his 2005 solo album, Tyranny of Souls.
That’s what he revealed in a recent interview, which was conducted in advance of the upcoming “An Evening With Bruce Dickinson” spoken word tour where the multi-disciplined legend will share stories and anecdotes from throughout his life before fielding questions from a live audience.
Dave Grohl has shared a few new details about Foo Fighters‘ upcoming new comedy horror film Studio 666.