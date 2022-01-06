      Weather Alert

Rock Report 1/6/22

Jan 6, 2022 @ 6:07am

Mike Judge, creator of the the iconic cartoon show Beavis and Butt-Head, has confirmed some great news that puts 2022 in an even better position — a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie will be released at some point this year. And Judge recently revealed some new sketches of the lovable duo, who appear to be all grown up in middle-age. Paramount + has picked up the show.

The pandemic has allowed many a rock star a chance to pursue paths they might not have had time for otherwise, and Rise Against singer Tim McIlrath has used some of that time to return to college. But despite his level of fame, McIlrath says he’s had a relative ease in blending in with his coeds, only pulling up one moment of recognition so far.

Joe Satriani, the legendary world-renowned guitarist, is planning his first foray as a touring visual artist with showings debuting at two Wentworth Gallery locations in January 2022 — Friday January 28, 7-10 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and Saturday January 29, 5-8 p.m. at the Boca Raton location.

Satriani has prepared one-of-a-kind pieces for the exhibit, including original canvases and hand painted guitars.

