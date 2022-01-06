Rock Report 1/6/22

Mike Judge, creator of the the iconic cartoon show Beavis and Butt-Head, has confirmed some great news that puts 2022 in an even better position — a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie will be released at some point this year. And Judge recently revealed some new sketches of the lovable duo, who appear to be all grown up in middle-age. Paramount + has picked up the show.
Joe Satriani, the legendary world-renowned guitarist, is planning his first foray as a touring visual artist with showings debuting at two Wentworth Gallery locations in January 2022 — Friday January 28, 7-10 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and Saturday January 29, 5-8 p.m. at the Boca Raton location.
Satriani has prepared one-of-a-kind pieces for the exhibit, including original canvases and hand painted guitars.