Rock Report 1/4/22

An awesome human from Colorado gifted a Dean Dimebag Darrell ML guitar to a stranger over the holiday break. A young man named Fallon, who is impacted by Williams Syndrome, often played the axe whenever he visited a local music store, but the Dime guitar is now Fallon’s to shred with!
Both Fallon and the good samaritan were customers at J.B. Hart Music Co. in Grand Junction, Colorado. According to a post from the music shop, an anonymous person noticed Fallon playing the guitar in early 2021. Moved by the young man’s passion, he purchased the guitar and asked the staff to give Fallon the axe the next time he stopped by.
Fozzy will be minus a longtime familiar face when they return to the stage this year. Longtime drummer Frank “Bud” Fontsere has exited the band after two decades of service in the group. However, as the new year kicks off, Fozzy have moved quickly to find his replacement.
Grant Brooks from Through Fire will be replacing him
“Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me,” wrote Osbourne on Instagram on Dec. 30, who exclaimed, “She said yes!!”
He and Gearhart shared the same photo (seen below) — a selfie shot by Jack that showcased the beanie-clad couple in a natural winter setting as Gearhart posed with her hand over her partner’s chest with the engagement ring in perfect view.