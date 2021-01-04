Rock Report 1/4/2021

It’s been 5 years since Avenged Sevenfold released The Stage and in a recent interview M. Shadows, frontman for Avenged Sevenfold admitted their follow up album is already in the can. Of the new album Shadows said “It sounds nothing like anything we’ve done, that’s all I’ll say about it: it’s over the top, and it’s very eclectic and wild!” The downside is that we won’t get the new album until Avenged Sevenfold can tour to support the album and right now, who knows when that will happen. —FULL STORY—
Guns N Roses have been playing a cover of Soundgardens’ Black Holes Sun at their live shows since May of 2017 just after Chris Cornells passing as a tribute to him. If you haven’t seen them perform it live, G’N’R just released an official live video capturing the performance. You can see it now on YouTube. —VIDEO—
The Foo Fighters kicked off the new year with new music. They released another track from their forthcoming new album Medicine at Midnight. The new song is called No Son of Mine and no it’s not a cover of the Genesis song of the same name. The single is available via digital outlets now. The album Medicine at Midnight is due out February 5th. —NO SON OF MINE VIDEO—
