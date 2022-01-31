Rock Report 1/31/22

Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Eagles, Radiohead and more have donated items to a charity auction through eBay. All net proceeds will benefit Watts Community Core, and bidding ends tonight (Jan. 30).
Red Hot Chili Peppers fans can bid on a signed electric blue Stratocaster, as well as Flea’s signature bass. The bass is covered in hand-drawn doodles by the rocker, including “I Am Flea And I Love You” and “stay off the pipe.” At the time of this writing, the current highest bid for the bass is $10,100.
Shortly before the end of 2021, it was revealed that New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called pheochromocytoma. But as the calendar turns to 2022, there’s good news for the musician as he reports that he’s now “cancer free.”
Gilbert had previously posted that he had undergone successful surgery to remove a tumor in December, but not before the musician’s wife had saved his life after she found him unresponsive in bed.
What are Red Hot Chili Peppers teasing? The band posted an animated audio snippet on their social media earlier today, perhaps alluding to an upcoming music release.
The 18-second clip features the band’s iconic red logo flashing before a dark background, as dual guitars play a gentle melody. See for yourself below.
Back in October, drummer Chad Smith confirmed that the band’s new album was “almost done.” It’ll serve as the successor to 2016’s The Getaway, and is RHCP’s first album with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.