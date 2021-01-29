Rock Report 1/29/2021

Sometimes if you follow your dreams they might come to fruition like tiktok star Jeris Johnson. He loved Papa Roach’s 2000 hit Last Resort so much that he created his own re-imagining of it. Jacoby Shaddix discovered Johnson’s remake of the song and decided to do a full collaboration with him and the result if Last Resort Reloaded. You can check the re-imagined song out on youtube now. —LAST RESORT (RELOADED)— —SOURCE STORY—
Cheap Trick has been entertaining audiences since the release of their debut album Cheap Trick in 1977. In April of this year they will release their 20th studio album. Cheap Tricks new album is called In Another World and will be available on April 9th. They just released the first single from the album recently titled Light Up The Fire which is available via digital outlets. —FULL STORY— —LIGHT UP THE FIRE—
Keith Wallen has been playing guitar for Breaking Benjamin for years and before that he was in Adelitas Way. Now he is set to release his debut solo album later this year called This World or the Next. The first single from his new album is Dream Away and is available via digital outlets now. —DREAM AWAY VIDEO— —SOURCE ARTICLE—
