Rock Report 1/28/22

Shinedown finally gave us a taste of their upcoming new album Planet Zero when they released the title track earlier today. Singer Brent Smith discussed the record’s “honest” and “historical” nature in a recent chat with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
The band didn’t start working on the follow-up to 2018’s Attention Attention until after the global pandemic and its accompanying social unrest had already hit. Smith recalled that he and his bandmates actually had to sit down and make a decision as to whether or not they really wanted to tackle some of the subjects that came up in the lyrics.
Nirvana, through the firm that manages the band’s copyrights, has struck back at a designer who maintains he created the band’s distinct smiley face logo.
On Monday (Jan. 24), Nirvana LLC, the controlling company for the defunct grunge act led by the late Kurt Cobain, denied designer Robert Fisher’s claim that he coined the logo. Fisher was an art director at Nirvana’s record label in the early ’90s.
But in this week’s counterclaim, lawyers for Nirvana asserted the band’s company has full ownership of the image. They said the iconic smiley face logo was single-handedly created by Cobain that year and registered for copyright two years later.
Ghost’s co-headlining tour with Volbeat officially kicked off last night (Jan. 25) in Reno, Nevada. It was a night full of firsts for the band, including live performances of the previously released new single “Hunter’s Moon,” a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and the unreleased Impera track “Kaisarion.” The band also debuted the new look for the Nameless Ghoul backing band and singer Tobias Forge unveiled the Papa Emeritus IV character during “Year Zero.”