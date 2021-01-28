Rock Report 1/28/2021

Seether just dropped their most recent single Bruised and Bloodied last week. This week they unveiled the video for the song. Of the video front man for Seether Sahun Morgan said “That was the first time we had been in a room together in months and all of us felt this incredible exhilaration to be behind our instruments again” Bruised and Bloodied is the second single released from Seethers most recent album Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum. —BLOODY VIDEO—
Volbeat has just announced they will be releasing their 2005 debut album The Strength/The Sound/The Songs on vinyl for the first time to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the album. The vinyl reissue will be available of March 26th. —PRE-RELEASE DETAILS—
Back in 2019 Weezer was working on Ok Human, their new album that comes out this Friday, but then they booked the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. Realizing that Ok Human wasn’t suited for an arena tour, Weezer switched gears and went to work on Van Weezer, which is now due out in May. Then the pandemic hit so they switched back to working on Ok Human which is more appropriate for a pandemic. Now you know why we get two new Weezer albums this year. —RIVERS CUOMO SAID IT BETTER—
