Rock Report 1/27/22

Jan 27, 2022 @ 6:10am

Kid Rock is back with a trio of new songs to follow up the announcement earlier this week of a major spring and summer tour. The musician has released the aggressive, politically-tinged rocker “We the People,” a more heartfelt upbeat rock song called “The Last Dance” and the country-leaning cut “Rockin’.”
In advance of the new songs but coming after the tour announcement, Rock taped a lengthy video message for his social media to address both the tour and the new music.

Tremble, puny humans! Your lords and masters GWAR have just announced their new sonic bloodbath (an album) The New Dark Ages and a companion graphic novel dubbed Gwar In the Duoverse of Absurdity.
The album, which will be the second to star Blóthar as the vocalist, is set for a June 3 release on CD and digitally with vinyl and cassette options available on Sept. 16 through GWAR’s own Pit Records. The graphic novel, released through Z2 Comics, will also arrive on June 3.
Scottish rockers and U.K. favorites Biffy Clyro will be heading stateside later this spring to kick off a North American tour leg in support of their latest album, 2021’s The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

This will be the band’s first trip to the U.S. and Canada since 2017, with the band lining up 15-dates between mid-April and early-May. The trek is set to kick off April 17 at Chicago’s House of Blues, wrapping May 9 at the Belasco in Los Angeles, with a performance at the 2022 edition of the Shaky Knees festival along the way. See all of the cities, venues and dates listed below.

