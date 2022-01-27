Rock Report 1/27/22

Kid Rock is back with a trio of new songs to follow up the announcement earlier this week of a major spring and summer tour. The musician has released the aggressive, politically-tinged rocker “We the People,” a more heartfelt upbeat rock song called “The Last Dance” and the country-leaning cut “Rockin’.”
In advance of the new songs but coming after the tour announcement, Rock taped a lengthy video message for his social media to address both the tour and the new music.
This will be the band’s first trip to the U.S. and Canada since 2017, with the band lining up 15-dates between mid-April and early-May. The trek is set to kick off April 17 at Chicago’s House of Blues, wrapping May 9 at the Belasco in Los Angeles, with a performance at the 2022 edition of the Shaky Knees festival along the way. See all of the cities, venues and dates listed below.