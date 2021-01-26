Rock Report 1/26/2021

This Saturday System of a Down is doing a charity livestream on their youtube page. Proceeds from the live stream event will be donated to wounded Armenian soldiers. The event starts at 11am on System of a Down’s Youtube page. Immediately after the live stream System of a Down will release the video for their new song Genocidal Humanoidz. —SEE THE SHOW HERE— —FULL STORY—
3 Doors Down didn’t get to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album The Better Life last year so they are doing it this year with a series of pay-per-view performances. They will be doing three shows, one on February 5th, February 19th and the last on March 5th. All shows will start at 8pm. Tickets are one sale now for all three shows. —TICKETS FOR THE SHOW—
The lastest viral craze coming from TikTok is sea shanties and now Nickelback is getting in on the act. A group redid Nickelback’s Rockstar as a sea shanty last week. When the band saw it they added their own vocals to the mix and since they released it the video has already garnered a quarter of a million hits. The sea shanty craze is attributed to a Scottish mailman who has landed a record deal because of his version of the 19th century sea shanty Wellerman, which is also expected to reach the top 10 on the U.K. charts this week. —ROCK THE BOAT—
