Rock Report 1/20/2021

Last week Weezer teased the arrival of their new album Ok Human and now the definitive date has been revealed. Ok Human will drop on January 29th, that’s right nine days from now. The lead single off the album called All My Favorite Songs will arrive at 11pm tonight or midnight eastern if you will. This doesn’t change the fact that Weezers other album Van Weezer is due out May 7th. That’s a lot of new Weezer for 2021. —SOURCE TWEET— —OK, HUMAN TRACK LIST—
Papa Roach has revealed details on their new album, the follow up to 2019’s Who Do You Trust? Though the album doesn’t currently have a title Jacoby Shaddix, frontman for Papa Roach said of the album in an interview “It’s a raging fire that is full of really heavy elements.” The first single from the album should be out in the summer with the full album coming in late fall or early winter of this year. —FULL STORY—
Every band releases their music a little differently. Take Of Mice and Men for example, instead of releasing one big album this year they instead intend to release three EP’s throughout the year. The first Of Mice and Men EP called Timeless is due out February 26th and will contain their new single Obsolete. —THE TWEET THAT SAYS IT ALL— —OBSOLETE—
