Rock Report 1/18/22

Every Time I Die have announced their breakup following a spat with singer Keith Buckley. The announcement was shared by various members of the legendary band, which lasted from 1998-2021. Fans can view Jordan Buckley and Andy Williams’ statements online.
TRIVIUM‘s Matt Heafy has updated his fans on his quest to get his entire body tattooed.
The 35-year-old Orlando, Florida-based musician, who got his first tattoo in 2005, has asked his social media followers for ideas for the front portion of his full bodysuit. You can throw your ideas at him on his instagram.
GHOST will be the featured musical guest on the Thursday, January 20 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.
Four months ago, GHOST announced a 26-date co-headlining U.S. arena tour with VOLBEAT and special guests TWIN TEMPLE.