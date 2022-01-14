Rock Report 1/14/22

Korn just released the new song “Forgotten,” the second single from Requiem, the California nu-metal mainstays’ 14th studio album to be released on Feb. 4.
A melodic tune with fuzzy guitar hooks that’s true to the band’s expressive aesthetic, “Forgotten” follows Requiem‘s first single, the equally catchy and heavy “Start the Healing.” That song emerged in November when Korn announced the new album.
Sevendust kicked off 2021 with a livestream performance of their classic album, Animosity, in full and those celebrations will continue this year with a 21st anniversary tour supporting the record alongside special guests Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society.
Animosity was released on Nov. 13, 2001 and yielded two of the band’s most enduring hits, “Praise” and “Angel’s Son,” while peaking at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart and occupied a spot for 13 weeks. In March of the following year, the record, Sevendust’s third, was certified gold by the RIAA.
Disturbed vocalist David Draiman’s return to Twitter has already yielded the rocker’s shout-outs to a couple of bands he said give him hope for rock music’s future. Now, the singer has taken it a step further with a list of four groups he said prove rock isn’t dead.
Indeed, on Jan. 8, the rocker used his renewed Twitter presence to draw notice to the bands Motionless in White, Bring Me the Horizon, Nothing More and Bad Wolves. He indicated the four are prospering in rock.