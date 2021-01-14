Rock Report 1/14/2021

The Foo Fighters are set to release a new tune today called Waiting on a War. This is the third song to be released from their forthcoming new album Medicine At Midnight, which is due out February 5th. Also, on the 5th a signature sake will come out that is a collaboration of the Foo Fighters and Japanese brewery Tatenokawa. And if that wasn’t enough Foo Fighters also teamed up with famed footwear company Vans to release a signature shoe. Not sure when the shoe will drop but it should be soon. —SAKE-IT TO ME— —VANSTORY—
Evanescence are set drop their new album The Bitter Truth on March 26th. It’s been ten years since Evanescence released original music and of the songs on the new album Amy Lee said in a recent interview “I feel like each song that we put out is a very different colour of the spectrum and there are more colors yet to come, for sure.” —FULL STORY—
Avenged Sevenfold haven’t been seen much in the last couple of years. Their first foray back into view is a guest spot on a NOFX video for their new song Linewleum. It’s a reimaging of NOFX’s much covered song Linoleum. You can see the video on youtube now. —LINEWLEUM VIDEO—
