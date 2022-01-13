Rock Report 1/13/22

Foo Fighters are the stars of a new horror comedy film titled Studio 666, which they announced back in December, and the first full trailer for the movie is out now via Entertainment Weekly.
The band’s 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight came out in February of 2021, so it’s almost a year old now. If you recall, back in March of 2020 — bad time to look back on, we know — Dave Grohl did an interview and said that he and the rest of the Foos were taunted by ghosts while they were working on the record in Encino, Calif.
Parkway Drive have announced a 2022 North American tour with support from Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder and Stick to Your Guns.
The massive tour will begin May 8 in Baltimore and hit two Canadian cities before finishing up June 5 in San Francisco. And for some extra good news, Parkway Drive will be bringing the fire to the stage.
“North America. It’s happening,” Parkway writes. “We will be coming over this May and June together with some bad ass supports: Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick To Your Guns! And yes, full pyro production for the first time here.”
10 Years will be back onstage at a concert venue near you this spring, as the band has booked a 33-date run of the U.S. that will spool out over the months of March and April.
The trek gets underway March 14 in Pittsburgh, starting in the Eastern U.S. and making its way through the Midwest and Southeast before heading out West and circling back around to finish on April 29 in Harrison, Ohio.