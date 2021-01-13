Rock Report 1/13/2021

We may have new Megadeth in 2021. Dave Mustaine and company are currently in the works on a new album and in a recent live stream event Mustaine revealed that the title of said album may be The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead. However he cautioned viewers that the album title could change between now and when the album is actually done. Mustaine admitted “I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything.” Whatever the title of the new album is, it will be the follow up to 2016’s Dystopia. —IN MUSTAINE’S WORDS—
Corey Taylor has a new video out as of 10am today. He got together with a whole host of co-stars for the video of Samantha’s Gone, one of the tracks off his debut solo album CMFT. You can see the video on YouTube. —VIDEO—
Tommy Vext announced yesterday on Instagram why he and Bad Wolves have parted ways. In the video he said that he left Bad Wolves of his own volition because he didn’t want his band mates to be burdened by the possible fallout of his beliefs. Vext also asked his fans not to cyberbully the remainder of Bad Wolves because he himself bares them no ill will. The whole video is on Instagram now. —VEXIT—
