Rock Report 1/12/22

Rock guitar goddess Nita Strauss tweeted yesterday that her song “Dead Inside” has hit No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart. This is a history-making event as, until today, a female solo rock artist had NEVER HIT NO. 1 on the chart.
According to Mediabase, a company that tracks what songs are played most on U.S. radio week-by-week, “Dead Inside” overtook Volbeat’s “Shotgun Blues” to take the No. 1 spot. Nita seems ecstatic.
Judas Priest will look a bit different the next time you see them as the band has released a statement which confirms they will tour as a four-piece this year, meaning they will have just one guitarist, Richie Faulkner, onstage at all times. Andy Sneap, meanwhile, has departed from the lineup with continued focus on his job as a producer.
Tool played their first show in nearly two years last night (Jan. 10) in Eugene, Ore. To make the night even more special, they played a couple of songs for the first time in years, including “Right in Two,” which they haven’t tackled in over a decade.
The concert took place at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, and marked their first live performance since March of 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a global lockdown. This show, in particular, was set to take place on March 12 of that year, but had been canceled as a result of the shutdowns.