Rock Report 1/12/2021

AC/DC recently released Realize, the opening song on their new Power Up album, and now it looks like they will be giving it a video treatment as well. AC/DC released a teaser trailer for the video for Realize with the release date of tomorrow at 9am. Realize is the third song off the Power Up album to get a video. —REALIZE TEASE—
From the sound of things Halestorm are getting back into the studio and recording new music. Lzzy Hale, frontwoman for Halestrom recently said in an interview “We actually, just this week, ended up doing this socially distant version of getting into the studio with our producer and so we’ve actually begun recording,” Best odds on new Halestorm would be summer this year but you never know they could sneak something out sooner. —SOURCE MATERIAL—
Metallica might not have gotten their start if not for Marsha and Jon Zazula founders of Megaforce records. In addition to producing the first two Metallica albums, Megaforce also gave Anthrax their first break. Over the weekend, Marsha Zazula passed away. She was 68 years old. —FULL STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes