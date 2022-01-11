Rock Report 1/11/22

According to Rolling Stone, METALLICA and TOOL are among the artists who have have recruited dogs specially trained to sniff for traces of COVID-19 in members of their crew, entourage or anyone else who gets backstage.
METALLICA hired an Ohio-based firm, Bio Detection K9, for its fall shows in Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta and also at the band’s 40th anniversary gigs in San Francisco last month.
Michael Lang, a musical concert promoter, producer and artistic manager who is best known as the official producer of Woodstock Music Art Festival in 1969, died Saturday night (January 8) at the age of 77.
Lang died of complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at Sloan Kettering hospital in New York City, a representative said.
DISTURBED frontman David Draiman has officially reactivated his Twitter account after a nearly seven-year absence.
Draiman‘s decision to reactivate his account comes seven years after he deleted his presence on Twitter and more than three years after he said that was “never returning” to the social media platform.