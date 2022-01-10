Rock Report 1/10/22

Skillet have released the title track of their upcoming record Dominion, out January 14 via Atlantic. The LP was produced by Kevin Churko (Papa Roach, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch) and the songs were written by John Cooper, Korey Cooper, Kevin Churko and Kane Churko. You can listen to the new track below.
The album was created completely remotely in between the band’s tour dates, home studio in Wisconsin and the Churko’s studio in Las Vegas.
It’s time for Bon Jovi to rock more faces in 2022. The band just announced a 15-date spring tour that will spool out over the course of April 2022.
The run will start on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska, hitting mostly the eastern, midwestern and southern U.S. before wrapping on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
“It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour,” stated the group via their social media. “Pre-sales begin Jan. 11 and tickets will be available to the public beginning Jan. 14. See you soon!”
Five Finger Death Punch on Friday (Jan. 7) released a new music video for their older song “The Tragic Truth.” The clip cinematically portrays now-sober lead singer Ivan Moody’s addiction struggles.
Friday is also Moody’s 42nd birthday, an occasion that spurred the video’s creation. “The Tragic Truth” first emerged as a bonus track on the band’s 2011 album American Capitalist. This week, they explained in a statement why they decided to make a video for it.