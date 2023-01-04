Rock Report 1/04/23 – Fozzy, Foo Fighters, and Tom Petty !

Chris Jericho is among many who’ve donated to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin’s toy drive charity after the athlete was hospitalized. The Fozzy frontman donated $10,000 to Hamlin’s GoFundMe page. While the goal had been set at $2,500, over 4 million has since been donated to the fundraiser, as a result of Hamlin’s current condition.

Ever since Taylor Hawkins died in late March of 2022 , fans have been wondering what the future holds for Foo Fighters. Although their 2023 plans haven’t been revealed fully, a recent social media post does offer some heartwarming and humble insights into what’s to come. The other day, the band shared an in-depth glimpse into what 2022 meant to them, as well as what devotees can expect in the future

Tom Petty’s estate is selling the late musician’s former oceanfront home in Malibu, Calif., for nearly 10 million dollars. TMZ reports that that the 3-bedroom Escondido Beach compound was listed on Dec. 14 and an offer was accepted on Christmas Eve. Apparently there are a few details to be ironed out before the deal is final.